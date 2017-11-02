Door is 'always open' at Infinity Salon and Spa

The salon opened in early August, but recently completed its interior, leading the women to host a grand opening for their customers.

The salon is owned by Jodi Ruden, Lacy Bechen and LeAnn Jendersee, who combined have nearly 68 years of experience. Add in the three additional employees, the salon's stylists have approximately 128.5 years of experience in the field.

"We all bring something different to the table, too," Jendersee said.

The women have known each other for many years, some going back decades, since being in the hair industry, and opening a salon this summer was the next step and goal for the group of friends.

With the Main Street location available, and the right timing, it all came together.

"The timing was right and it's a great location with great opportunity," said Ruden. " ... It's also really cool that all six of us were at six different salons in Mitchell two years ago."

The salon and spa offers all hair services, acrylic and gel polish nail services, ear piercing, waxing, pedicures, manicures, eyelash extensions and soon massage. A massage therapist will join by mid-November.

The salon, which also takes walk-ins, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, but stylists also offer extended hours in the week and on Saturdays by appointment.

The large, open salon also offers a lot of retail, the three owners said, adding that deals and drawings will be held all week for their grand opening. Complimentary snacks and treats will also be offered and more prizes available via the group's Facebook page, called "Infinity Salon & Spa."

A love for styling

For Jendersee, the love of hair styling began with her Farrah hair doll. Cutting and styling her hair bolstered her love for the profession.

Love for hair styling started at a young age for Bechen, too, who said she always looked up to her mom, who worked as a stylist.

But the story's a little different for Ruden, who wasn't sure what to study in college. After looking at the beauty program in Sioux Falls, Ruden decided to take a chance. And she's never looked back.

"It was the best decision of my life," Ruden said.

And their other employees share a similar story and love for the business. Their combined interests and passion, Jendersee said, makes Infinity Salon and Spa that much better.

"Our door is always open," she said. "We have a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Our customers have fun when they come here, and so do we."