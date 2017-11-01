"It should be a totally different show than what we've been having with group singing," said Marlys Sprang, president of the association. "He's an excellent piano player and also a comedian."

The trio features Bobby van Deusen at the piano and vocals, and includes bassist Steve Pikal and drummer Tony Martin. And Sprang has been told Deusen is known for his sing-a-longs and quick jokes.

The song list for the night includes "The Pink Panther," "My Fair Lady," "Fiddler On The Roof," and sing-a-longs of "Side By Side" and "Chattanooga Choo Choo."

Sprang said it'll be an amusing, light-hearted show for the entire audience, from children to adults.

Anyone interested in going to a single concert, adult tickets cost $25 and students are $10. A membership for the entire series can also be purchased. An adult season membership is $55, while family memberships with one adult is also $55. Family memberships with two adults costs $110, which includes minor children.

Included in the membership is admission to the Mitchell shows, along with access to the concert series in Yankton, Huron and Pierre.

The next concert of the series will be starring Forever Young at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.