Davison County Magistrate Court, Oct. 9 through Oct. 23

• Brett Thomas Hellwig, 18, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions: pay fines and costs and fees; have no like offenses; and obey all laws.

• Fred J. Shank, 57, Mitchell; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug-substance in schedules I or II; suspended imposition of sentence; $1,000 fine; $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; 90 days in jail in lieu of pen time; conditions: shall be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail as may be designated by county sheriff; be entitled to work release subject to rules of the jail at which he is held; pay fines and costs; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; shall repay county for costs of prosecution; shall use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction of matter for term and period of three years; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer, upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; shall be on probation under the supervision of this circuit's chief court services officer, or such officer's representative and shall execute and abide by the terms and conditions set forth in the probation agreement during the period the court retains jurisdiction; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by court services officer; and shall complete the out patient treatment currently taking, follow all recommendations; shall continue with marital counseling; have regular contact with treatment provider and take prescriptions as prescribed and inform court services officer of provider and pharmacy; it is further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time the defendant is on probation.

• Billy Allen McDonald, 34, Mitchell; fail to stop-accident causing property damage; $100 fine; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; shall have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Karl Thomas Archambeau, 30, Mitchell; violation of protection order; $200 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 55 days suspended; credit for five days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; shall have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney's fees; have no contact with victim for as long as protection order is in place.

• Patsy Walker, 66, Panama City, Florida; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael M. Waldner, 48, Iroquois; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Autumn Rose Esh, 20, Fulton, speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Hazelin Robin Johnson, 15, White Lake; speeding on a state highway; $154 fine; $66 costs; overdriving road conditions; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Clay Michael Jorgensen, 16, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways; $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Brent Timothy Dean, 40, Dearborn Heights, Michigan; fishing without license, non-resident; $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Shawna Kay Glanzer, 20, Bridgewater; improper highway entry, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Angela Rae Hoffmann, 51, Alexandria; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Ruth Vanden Bos, 79, Platte; unsafe, illegal backing; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• James Edward Hassing, 56, Custer, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Carolyn Margaret Anderson, 29, St. Paul, Minnesota; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Derek DeBoer, 27, Mitchell; operate motor vehicle without lights; $50 fine; $66 costs.

• Angela Marie Harvey, 43, Ethan; theft by insufficient funds check, $75 fine; $64 charges, $63.24 restitution.

• Angela Marie Koeshall, 37, Mitchell; petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $250 fine; $66 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Hunter Allen Anderson, 18, Mitchell, possession of alcohol by minor; $200 fine; $66 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Amber Rose Patterson, Mitchell; 24, reckless driving, $200 fine; $224 costs; 60 days in jail; 59 days suspended; credit for one day; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Nickolas G. Pletten, 28, Mitchell; violation conditional bond, $145 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 50 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; attend and successfully complete a program in parenting that is approved by S.D. Department of Social Services and provide proof of completion to the court and state's attorney; court acknowledges that an alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders that the defendant follow the evaluator's recommendations and send a written verification of compliance to the state's attorney office; needs to provide copy of appoint scheduled.

• Brian Wayne Adams, 48, petty theft, first degree, more than $400; suspended imposition of sentence; $200 fine; $84 costs; $430 restitution; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; pay restitution through clerk of courts; have no like offenses; obey all laws; participate in, at own expense, the 24/7 program; any violation of any condition of the program will result in being taken into custody and held until matter can be brought before this court; shall participate in this program for 360 days.

• Aja Mae McDaniel, 20, Mitchell; distribute/possession with intent to distribute less one-half ounce of marijuana to minor; suspended imposition of sentence; $750 fine; $105 costs; 30 days in jail; credit for six days; conditions: unless attending an approved educational or training program, defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations including aftercare and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; obey all laws; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is any violation of any provision of probation; submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of all testing; shall be placed under the supervision of the chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole or his representative thereof, and shall be governed by their rules and regulations.

• Christopher Ray Osterhoff, 39, Mitchell; driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $250 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; credit for 58 days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; be imprisoned in the county jail or such other jail as may be designated by the sheriff of said county and shall pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during said sentence; granted a stay of execution and serve his jail time by Nov. 1; shall repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Houston Joe Redday, 28, Mitchell; obstruct police jailer or firefighter; $36 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 57 days suspended; credit for three days; conditions: receive credit for two days sitting in jail towards fines and costs; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay your court appointed attorney fees to the county.

• Anthony Gus Miller, 33, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $250 fine; $269 costs; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; obtain an alcohol/drug evaluation by certified counselor at own expense; shall provide that evaluation to the court and state's attorney; follow the evaluator's recommendations and sent written verification of compliance to the state's attorney.

• Albert James Werning, 22, Emery; driving under influence, second offense; $400 fine; $269 charges; 90 days in jail; 80 days suspended; conditions: shall pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay a $50 DUI surcharge; be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail as may be designated by the sheriff of said county and shall pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during said sentence; court acknowledges that an alcoholic/drug evaluation has been obtained; follow evaluators recommendations and send written verification of compliance to state's attorney office; shall enroll and participate in at own expense, the 24/7 program for the duration of any permit; granted a stay of execution and report to begin serving said jail sentence by Oct. 20 by 7 p.m.; shall be authorized for work release and defendant shall complete the 12 step program.

• Shannon Mae Fagerhaug, 38, Plankinton; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Brock Michael Francis, 23, Iron Mountain, Michigan; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Dean Vernon Randall, 71, Emery; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Juan Andres Mendez Reina, 23, Fontana, California; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Kathleen Lea Young, 61, Fort Pierre; speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• James A. Luttrell, 48, Yankton; speeding other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Cody Neal Barber, 21, Mitchell; following too closely, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jerritt Allen O'Brien, 19, Sioux Falls; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Laurie Diane Ruby, 67, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Chad Charles Haag, 37, Alexandria; renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Alvin John Munneke, 70, Stickney; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Craig A. Meinke, 56, Tripp, speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Kyle Lee Corbett, 20, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Luke Scott Wodahl, 20, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $100 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions; pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Winnadel Vonte Jacobs, 20, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $1,000 fine; $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; must serve 30 days, getting credit for seven of those days; work release is granted; conditions: unless attending an approved educational or training program, must work regularly at lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any aftercare and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion of any violation of any provision of this probation; shall submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and shall be responsible for costs of testing; shall be placed under the supervision of chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole or representative and shall be governed by their rules and regulations.

• Donna Marie Degeest, 49, Dimock; traffic in/substitute plates; $200 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Robert Carroll, 46, Mitchell; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Holly Jeanne Yates, 55, Mount Vernon; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Sara Lynne Schoenfelder, 35, Parkston; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Jim Tipton, 51, Plankinton; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Walter Grasser, 92, Mitchell; illegal lane change; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kayla Secker, 32, Selby; speeding on a state highway; $19 fine $66 costs.

• Buck Louis James, 22, Mitchell; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Neil J. Bowman, 49, Mitchell; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine; $66 costs

• Stacy Shannon Hoover, 50, Pierre; driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Trevor Shawn Schreiber, 32, Mitchell; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Aaron Wayne Gregory, 29, Mitchell; following too closely, $54 fine; $66 costs; renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jay Gavin Torgerson, 50, Cody, Wyo., no trip permit or receipt in possession; $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Wade Allan Briggs, 40, Mitchell; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Jeremy Lee Strong, 38, Mitchell; exhibition driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Katelin Rose Theunissen, 23, Mitchell; passing when vision is obscured, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Heather Jane Charging Hawk, 32, Mitchell; fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Alexia Nicole Eaves, 23, Mitchell; fail to maintain financial responsibility; $34 fine; $66 costs.

• Ashton Alan Porter, 19, Geddes; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Diana Stefanyuk, 18, Chamberlain; petty theft, first degree, more than $400; $250 fine; $84 costs; $500 restitution; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; pay restitution joint and several through clerk of courts; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Chloe Ann Ruml, 16, Letcher; speeding on a state highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Jacquelin Ann Silvernail, 42, Yankton; speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Sara Jayne Degen, 30, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Watson William David, 31, St. Cloud, Minnesota; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Melvin Arthur Mosemann, 84, Plankinton; following too closely, $54 fine; $66 costs; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Heather Veronica Frazier, 37, Mitchell, no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Sara Kristine Thuringer, 27, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Kristie Burke, 42, Corsica; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Alec Joshua Savage, 24, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; logbook, $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Jarod Anthony Uher, 18, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Gerald Alan Koch, 52, no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Shannon M. Mason, 36, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Cassondra Elizabeth Grogan, 25, Mitchell; prohibition of use of electronic message, $60 fine; $60 costs.

• Heather Leslie VanHunnik, 35, Pierre; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Virginia Rose Casey, 85, Mitchell, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs; renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kenneth C. Swallow, 25, Mitchell; impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $156 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 38 days suspended; credit for 22 days; conditions: shall receive credit for four days spent in jail towards fines and costs; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees to county.

• Lindsay Lynn Hawk, 31, Mitchell; grand theft, more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; suspended execution of sentence: $750 fine; $104 costs; two years in penitentiary; two years suspended; must serve 60 days in the S.D. Women's Prison in Pierre; conditions: repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney's fees; unless attending an approved educational or training program, the defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to the best of ability; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any aftercare and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where their primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of any provision of this probation; shall submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of that testing; be placed under the supervision of the chief court service officers/board of pardons and parole or his representative and be governed by their rules and regulations.

• Zoey Elaine Bornhorst, 19, Mitchell; ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $200 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; conditions: shall pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses and obey all laws; judge will consider a suspended imposition of sentence when all fines and costs are paid in full; shall be required to submit to a UA today by 7 p.m.; shall waive Fourth Amendment right against warrantless random search and seizure by any law enforcement officer upon request, to include the defendant's person, vehicle, and residence. This waiver shall include the defendant submitting to a UA, breath or other bodily substance upon request; defendant shall remain responsible for the costs of all UA or any other substance tests.

• Dustin W. Ryther, 37, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $300 fine; $274 costs; 60 days in jail; 59 days suspended; credit for one day; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; obtain an alcohol/drug evaluation by a certified counselor within 30 days at own expense; provide that evaluation to the court and state's attorney; follow the evaluator's recommendations and send written verification of compliance to the state's attorney; shall pay a $50 DUI surcharge; work/school/treatment permit is authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in a valid driver's license; shall enroll and participate in at own expense, the 24/7 program for the duration of any permit.

• Miranda Rose Hoff, 22, Mitchell; unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Sara Ann Macken, 30, Marshall, Minnesota; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Patricia June Clark, 62, Sun City, Arizona; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Lynda Sue Strand, 65, Kimball; illegal turning, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Nicholas Dodd Hanson, 17, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Jacob Robert Lee, 18, Parkston; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Paul Andrew Berland, 39, Decorah, Iowa; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Patricia Ann Mueller, 50, Rochester, Minnesota; following too closely; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jeremy Scott McNary, 36, Mitchell; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Jonathan D. Kleinschmit, 25, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Sean K. Dougherty, 34, Chamberlain; seat belt violation; $25 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Ryan Johnson, 33, Woonsocket; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Nealey Franklin Pokorny, 19, Pierre; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Justin Lane Davis, 18, Mitchell; exhibition driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Loong Chang Chung, 63, Staten Island, New York; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Becky L. Handrahan, 61, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Bruno Nava-Trujillo, 21, Mitchell; simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury; $300 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Jacob Lee Sams, 30, Moses Lake, Washington; possession 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $100 fine; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; receive credit for one day spent in jail; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Breanna Ellen Berg, 35, Moses Lake, Washington; possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $100 fine; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; receive credit for one day spent in jail; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Elgin Matthew Wright, 59, Sioux Falls; disorderly conduct; $54 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; three days suspended; credit for two days; dual credit for fines and costs; conditions: receive credit for two days sat in jail; towards fines and costs; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees to county.

• Chance Moody, 28, Mitchell; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• David Paul Donovan, 56, Baltic; seat belt violation; $25 fine; $66 costs.

• Bretton Anthony Minten, 26, Plankinton; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Shane Christopher Funair, 32, Ridgway, Pennsylvania; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• John Alden Hearting, 38, Sioux Falls; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Caitlin Taylor King, 17, Rapid City; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Thomas Earl Geu, 59, Dakota Dunes; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Danny Jerome Sandefer, 56, Hardy, Arkansas; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• William MacArthur Schaefer, 16, Mitchell; unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, $54 fine; $66 costs.; careless driving; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Richard Robert Kloucek, 59, Scotland; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Ashley Nicole Lassiter, 28, Mitchell; open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Alec Steven Johnson, 19, Tyndall; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Sheyanne Lee Brodkorb, 20, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Austin Ray Wipf, 20, Mitchell; enter or surreptitiously remain in building; $116 fine; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws;

• Kathy Ann Schaefer, 60, Mount Vernon; driving under influence, first offense; $300 fine; $274 costs; 60 days in jail; 59 days suspended; credit for one day; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay $50 DUI surcharge within payment timeframe; repay court appointed attorney fees to the county; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in a valid driver's license; enroll and participate in, at own expense; the 24/7 program for the duration of any permit; court acknowledges that an alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders that defendant shall follow the evaluator's recommendations and sent written verification of compliance to state's attorney.

• Jill Lynn Vandenoever, 39, Mitchell; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Derek Allen Lien, 24, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roadways; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Nathaniel John Henglefelt, 18, Mitchell; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Christopher John Neu, 46, West Bend, Wisconsin; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Aaron Michael Anthony, 22, Stickney; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Anthony R. Sandvig, 35, Verona, Wisconsin; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Kimberly Kay Donovan, 48, Sioux Falls; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Dustin Stephen Thomas, 35, Chamberlain; disorderly conduct; $54 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Jeremy Johnson, 45, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $1,000 fine; $104 fine; four years in penitentiary; four years suspended; defendant needs to serve 20 days in county jail, getting credit for 11 days; conditions: repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney fees according to a payment schedule to be arranged with court services officer; unless attending an approved educational or training program, the defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any aftercare and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances including marijuana; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; obey all laws; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer of law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of any provision of probation; submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of that testing; shall be placed under the supervision of the chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole or his representative and shall be governed by their rules and regulations

• Jacob Robert Parker, 18, Sioux Falls; reckless driving, $300 fine; $224 costs; 60 days in jail; 56 days suspended; credit for one day; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; remanded to the custody of county sheriff to begin serving said sentence; be imprisoned in the county jail or such other jail as may be designated by the sheriff of said county and shall pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during said sentence.

• Austin J. Kocina, 25, Bellevue, Nebraska; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Michael Gene Burrow, 26, Scroggins, Texas; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Tyler Timothy Ensz, 31, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Brita Huisken, 44, Rapid City; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• William Michael Campbell, 19, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jeremia Daniel Richards, 27, Mitchell; violations of safety requirements, $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Phyllis K. Gore, 68, Bluffton, Indiana; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Cecilio Perez-Merida, 31, Mitchell; improper operation while overtaking vehicle, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jasmine Justina Schmidt, 28, Manly, Iowa; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Evan William DeMaranville, 15, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Angel Luis Rodriguez Lugo, 21, Huron; speeding on a state highway, $39 fine; $66 costs; film on back window, $54 fine; $66 costs.