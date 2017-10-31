Mitchell man requests expert witnesses in upcoming murder trial

On Tuesday, 49-year-old Anthony Lewis appeared in front of Judge Chris Giles at the Davison County Public Safety Center. Lewis was represented by defense attorneys Chris Nipe and Zachary Flood. The defense requested several items to be considered by the court in relation to the upcoming jury trial.

Giles approved the use of several medical and forensic experts to present evidence to the jury. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said for the state to avoid "trial by ambush," the state would request to have any tests from the experts be presented before trial.

Other approvals Tuesday included the suppression of prior mug shots from Lewis, the request to hire an expert videographer to examine potential video evidence, the request to present the mental health records of the victim, Quinn Patrick Schleuning, and to have Lewis examined by a psychiatric expert.

On Sept. 5, Lewis pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder. Lewis allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man four times on Aug. 22 at a residence on East Second Avenue in Mitchell, according to an affidavit filed by Mitchell police.

First-degree murder is a Class 8 felony, punishable upon conviction by death or life imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a fine of $50,000. Second-degree murder is a Class B felony, punishable upon conviction by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.