At a recent special meeting of the school board, members unanimously agreed to send a proposed $5.5 million project to a vote, with voters deciding whether the district will be allowed to utilize a bond for the project, according to school board minutes. The district opted not to use capital outlay certificates to fund the project.

The board split the bond into two questions to be featured on the ballot, which separate $4.5 million in high school renovations and the $1 million construction of a new auxiliary gym. The election will be held Nov. 28.

The high school renovations, if approved, would include HVAC, electrical, plumbing, bathrooms, installation of an elevator, flooring, windows and fire sprinklers. The auxiliary gym would be attached to the existing gym at the elementary school.

The district's current, 100-year-old middle and high school building has "solid, sound structure," according to school officials, but the infrastructure is dated. There is no central heating or air conditioning systems, and the plumbing is 100 years old in some areas of the building, prompting officials to consider the proposed projects.

Wessington Springs School District Business Manager Julie Kraft said "because of the continued need to use capital outlay for general fund expenditures ... the board would need to go to a bond election to fund a majority of these projects," according to school board minutes. Approximately $500,000 to $600,000 in capital outlay funds could be spent on gymnasium project, if needed, according to Kraft.