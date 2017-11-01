Parker, director of the Lake Andes Carnegie Public Library, loves spending her time here — where in the past four and a half years has made significant changes to benefit both the community and the library.

And for her efforts, she was recently granted the South Dakota Library Association's New Librarian of the Year award.

"During her time at the library she has created programing and outreach to area children that make the library a place children run to," said SDLA Public Relations Committee Chair Lynn Klundt. "She made many much-needed improvements to the library by modernizing the services to better meet the community's needs."

After 35 years of teaching at Lake Andes High School, Parker retired and was approached in March 2013 by the then-librarian about working at the Carnegie. Always a lover of reading, Parker agreed, knowing it wouldn't be a full-time gig.

But soon, she took over the entire library.

Since, she began nearly five years ago, she's helped repaint the walls, clean out books, begin a snack and summer supper program and start a community garden next to the library for children. Parker also introduced new programming, including indoor and outdoor science experiments, Makerspace, painting and preparing food, according to Klundt.

And Parker couldn't be happier with her job.

"It's a challenge. And I've always liked challenges and seeing things I can make better and improve them," Parker said, adding that she enjoys going through books and listening to others about what they need and want in the library. "That challenge makes me feel good."

Parker, a native of Milbank, graduated from the Library Summer Institute after attending one-week classes each summer for the past four years.

Attending classes has been fun for Parker, who learning about the government's role with public libraries and other policies. She also learned about new programming and books for children and adults.

But overall, she's learned how to make the library better, including making it a more inviting space.

"There's always things out there that can make you better, you just need to take advantage of them," Parker said.

On top of Parker winning the new librarian of the year award in South Dakota, the Lake Andes Carnegie Library also won the poster session contest. The contest allows libraries to submit posters on the "new and innovative ideas" from their library. Lake Andes presented a poster titled, "Growing New Life at the Library" for their community garden project over the summer.

"It's a good year for Lake Andes. I was just very surprised," Parker said of the two awards.

The awards wouldn't have been possible without the city's support, Parker said, adding that city officials and the library's board of directors have been helpful in funding and keeping technology up to date in the library.

And 63-year-old Parker has more plans in place, including more programs and resources for young and adult learners. But her biggest goal is to provide a new space for the library, which is outgrowing its current building.

And until this solution is fixed, she's not going anywhere, she said.

"I love this building, and I love that it's an old, historic building," Parker said. "But if we're going to do makerspaces and other things, we need more room — adding onto this or building a new library."