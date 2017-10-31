Fulton man identified as victim of Hanson County fatal crash
A Fulton man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Saturday in Hanson County.
Robert Bender, 57, was traveling on 247th Street, near the intersection of 414th Avenue at approximately 1:05 a.m., seven miles northeast of Mitchell, when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, according to officials.
The 2003 Dodge Caravan entered the ditch and rolled several times. Bender was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Bender’s obituary, his funeral was held Tuesday at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria.