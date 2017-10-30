One person injured after Mount Vernon car vs. deer crash
MOUNT VERNON — One person sustained minor injuries after a deer hit the side of her vehicle on Saturday near Mount Vernon.
At approximately 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, a 63-year-old woman from Olathe, Kansas, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 317. A deer ran out from the median and hit the driver's side door, shattering the window glass, according to Davison County Sheriff's Deputy Tim Reitzel.
The woman sustained minor injuries and did not get transported to a hospital. Her name is not being released at this time, according to Reitzel.
Davison County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell Emergency Medical Services and Mount Vernon first responders were the responding agencies.