According to Chamberlain Police Chief Joe Hutmacher, at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, a person or a group of people standing on an overhead bridge on I-90 between Chamberlain and Pukwana, shot a semi traveling on the interstate.

The driver was not injured, Hutmacher said.

But that doesn't take away from the seriousness of the offense, Hutmacher said, referencing a case in which five Michigan teenagers face murder charges after throwing a rock from an overpass, killing a construction worker who was riding in a car below. The incident occurred on Oct. 18, after a six-pound rock broke through the windshield, according to local media.

"The bigger concern is when shooting a moving vehicle with a paintball gun, it's not just vision obscurement, there's a startle factor and reaction of the driver when something hits the windshield," Hutmacher said. "These paintballs are designed to shoot people with, but when shooting at a vehicle going 80 miles per hour, there's a distraction and it can shatter the windshield."

The people responsible are also believed to have shot several signs in Chamberlain and Oacoma over the weekend, Hutmacher said. The group is also believed to have shot a parked vehicle owned by the Chamberlain School District.

Possible charges include vandalism, but "could turn into quite a bit more," including assault for shooting at a moving vehicle, Hutmacher said.