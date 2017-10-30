Those with information regarding suspicious activity in that area at that time, or other information relating to a crime, are asked to call 996-1700.

To send a crime tip via text message, download the free app “Tipsubmit” on your smartphone and select Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, or text “MITCS plus your message” to “274637.” Upon receipt of a tipster’s first incoming message, the system will auto-reply with a confirmation containing the tipster’s unique tip ID. Anonymous two-way communication can then occur between the tipster and investigators. Tips can also be submitted through www.mitchellcrimestoppers.org.

Information received through Crime Stoppers remains anonymous. Tipsters who provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s) will be given a cash reward

A minimum of $250 is paid for rewards on all “Crime of the Weeks” solved through Crime Stoppers. Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. offers this reward. Rewards will not be paid if crime tips, leading to an arrest, are not made directly to Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. by telephone, text message or by web tip.

To date, 348 crimes have been solved through information provided by Crime Stoppers.