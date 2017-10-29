UPDATE: Alpena fire burns 500 hay bales

According to a Facebook post, the Alpena and Woonsocket volunteer fire departments spent approximately 12 hours on Friday putting out a fire near Alpena.

Alpena Fire Chief Gary Orth said the fire appeared to be caused by “spontaneous combustion,” and firefighters worked to put out the fire from 5:55 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.

“That’s probably the largest one I’ve ever seen like that,” Orth said.

The Alpena Volunteer Fire Department thanked Woonsocket crews, South Dakota Wheat Growers and Terry and Todd Koerner in another post for their help in extinguishing the fire.

No other information was immediately available, including approximate location or time of the blaze.