Hosted by the Mitchell Area Optimist Club, a free Halloween show and party took place at the movie theater, attracting children in all sorts of costumes to attend.

“They love coming in their costumes,” said Vicki Adams, who has been a member of the Optimist Club for 10 years. “It’s just kind of a fun event and kids love dressing up in their Halloween costumes and this is just another day they get to do that.”

The event was free, but accepted donations of boxes of macaroni and cheese for the Mitchell Snack Pack Program. “Shrek Forever After” was chosen as this year’s film of choice, and on standby were characters Shrek and Donkey for pictures with children.

The free movie event, according to Adams, is in its second year after seeing a huge turnout in 2016, filling all five theaters in Logan Luxury. And after seeing such a success, the club decided to host it again this year in combination with the Mitchell Main Street and Beyond trick-or-treating event in downtown businesses later in the afternoon.

And this year proved successful as three theaters were filled with movie-goers on Saturday.

“People are able to come in with their costumes and enjoy a free movie,” Adams said. “... From here they can go grab some lunch and then hit Main Street for trick-or-treating.”