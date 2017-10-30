Platte-Geddes holds several fundraisers for injured student

And though Sprik is receiving treatment in Sioux Falls, his classmates and hometown community have rallied to help him.

"Small towns come together," Platte-Geddes Superintendent Joel Bailey said. "It's awesome but not surprising, really."

The GoFundMe page raised $7,155 as of Friday afternoon to help offset medical expenses, and Bailey said several school organizations have done or are planning fundraisers on Sprik's behalf.

On Friday, the elementary student council sold hot chocolates and treats to raise money, and several of the school's athletic teams have opted to wear shirts reading "Brady Strong" as warm-up gear. The girls basketball team is selling bracelets that read #BradyStrong.

JD's Fashion Screen Art printed the shirts and $10 from every sale is donated to the Sprik family, Bailey said.

Additionally, elementary students hosted a fundraiser for students in which they paid $1 to guess the weight of a pumpkin, with the closest guess being the winner. And one student is putting on a haunted house as part of their senior project and the profits will be given to the Sprik family, Bailey said, adding that several businesses and organizations around Platte are doing fundraisers of their own.

On top of the fundraisers, several students have sent cards and visited Sprik in Sioux Falls, as has South Dakota Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton, helping to keep Sprik's spirits high, Bailey said. Sprik will travel to Denver, Colorado, today to begin treatment at Craig Hospital, which specializes in rehabilitation of patients with injuries like Sprik's.

"Sometimes, these kinds of things are all you can do to help someone who needs help, and the students, staff and community has really stepped up to the plate here," Bailey said. "It's cool in situations like this when everyone comes together."