Freeman voters approve $600K opt-out by slim margin

But it only took a simple majority to pass, and Freeman Superintendent Kevin Kunz said he’s relieved to be on what he feels like is “the best end” of the vote.

Without the passage of the opt-out, Kunz said the district would likely have only been able to operate for a maximum of three years, as the school’s general fund fell from $907,000 in 2013 to a negative balance of roughly $216,000 in the 2016-17 school year.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement up here,” Kunz said Tuesday night. “I was up at the school and some school board members and other employees were out here, too, pacing around (while ballots were counted). We figured it was going to be pretty close, but fortunately it came out our way.”

Prior to the 2017-18 school year, the district eliminated an administrative position and an English teaching position, and it has transferred money from the school's capital outlay fund to its general fund in an effort to save money.

And though the pursuit of other possible cost-saving measures won’t cease, the opt-out money will pad the district’s general fund and be used for day-to-day operations.

The opt-out will raise ag property taxes by 91.5 cents per $1,000 valuation of land, owner occupied land by $2.04 per $1,000 and other property by $4.24 per $1,000.

Kunz said it’s reassuring to know patrons of the Freeman School District value education enough to pay higher taxes to keep the school open.

“Fortunately, the community valued education and decided to support us,” Kunz said. “We’re very thankful to them for that.”