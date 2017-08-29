Dry fields spark grass fire in rural Davison County
Dryness is to blame for a small grass fire Tuesday afternoon outside of Mitchell.
At 1:30 p.m., a person was mowing grass in a field near 253rd Street and 404th Avenue in rural Davison County, according to Steve Nedved, battalion chief for the Mitchell Fire Department. As the individual was mowing, the equipment struck a rock which caused a spark. The grassy area then became enflamed.
Mitchell Fire Department, with assistance from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, responded to the grass fire, Nedved said, and a total of 11 firefighters and personnel were on scene from the two departments.
There was no damage and no injuries in the fire, according to Nedved. Authorities left the scene at approximately 3:15 p.m.
"Make sure people are aware, even though we've gotten rain, there is still a lot of dead, dry grass," Nedved said.