Dry fields spark grass fire in rural Davison County

Mitchell Fire Department, with assistance from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, responded to the grass fire, Nedved said, and a total of 11 firefighters and personnel were on scene from the two departments.

There was no damage and no injuries in the fire, according to Nedved. Authorities left the scene at approximately 3:15 p.m.

"Make sure people are aware, even though we've gotten rain, there is still a lot of dead, dry grass," Nedved said.