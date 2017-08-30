The golf course, located in rural Corsica, will close Tuesday after sustaining vandalism damage to the greens, according to Vilhauer. Vilhauer said the course will remain open to accommodate Labor Day golfers.

"It is just hard to believe that anyone could have done this," said Vilhauer, the president of Dakota Trails' Board of Directors.

According to Vilhauer, a weed killer commonly known as Roundup was poured on the greens, leaving behind a "real streaky" pattern of brown grass. The brown grass on the green appeared a few days after the flags and flagpoles were allegedly stolen from the first eight greens on the nine-hole course.

Vilhauer had the soil sent to a lab to be tested, and the results showed the greens had been sprayed with glyphosate, which is sold under the trade name Roundup.

"It is pretty evident that eight of our greens were sprayed with Roundup as an act of vandalism," Vilhauer said.

Dakota Trails workers spotted the browning greens after Course Superintendent Todd Plooster noticed the first eight greens of the course were missing their flag and flagpoles. The following day, Vilhauer wrote on Facebook that the flagpoles are "very expensive and stealing them is a big deal." Vilhauer then filed a police report with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

What's next for Dakota Trails?

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating what happened, but so far no suspects have been named.

Vilhauer had no estimated cost for the damage, but he explained that the damaged greens will have to be cut, re-seeded, sanded and watered in order to be regrown properly.

The course will be closed for the season Tuesday, but the clubhouse will remain open to serve food and drinks. Vilhauer hoped the course will reopen in May.

In 2016, the course fundraised $250,000 to install natural grass greens. The natural greens replaced the artificial turf that had been on the course for the past two decades.

Dakota Trails had been closed since July 2016 and had reopened in June. Prior to the incident with the greens, it had been experiencing an increase of memberships in the past three months. Vilhauer estimated there were 150 single and family memberships.

"Things were going really well at the time," said Dakota Trails Treasurer Mike Plooster. "People were really excited about the golf course,"

With its unique location next to Corsica Lake, the course had been well supported and attended by residents of the county and the town.

"We made a good thing. We made a good business," said Vilhauer. "So everybody is disappointed but optimistic that we will figure this out."