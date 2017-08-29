No injuries in Tuesday morning rollover near Gann Valley
GANN VALLEY — Two Colorado men avoided injuries in a rollover early Tuesday morning near Gann Valley.
At approximately 3:40 a.m., a semi truck was traveling west on South Dakota Highway 34, four miles northwest of Gann Valley, when the 36-year-old driver, of Thornton, Colorado, attempted to park on the shoulder of the highway. The trailer began to slide down the ditch, causing the semi to roll, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. A 26-year-old male passenger, of Denver, Colorado, was in the sleeper berth at the time of the crash and was uninjured.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other responding agencies were the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Gann Valley Fire Department and Fort Thompson Tribal Police.