New law helps well-behaved offenders off probation sooner

Senate Bill 117 was designed to recognize offenders who do well on supervision and are no longer a threat to the community. If an offender complies with all the rules and regulations of probation for 12 consecutive months, he or she will be eligible for discharge from probation.

That means, a person can have a four- or five-year probation sentence reduced to one year, pending good behavior and completion of drug treatment.

The bill was signed by Gov. Dennis Daugaard in March and co-sponsored by the Senate State Affairs Committee. The bill received large support from both the House and the Senate, with only 17 votes against. A workgroup that included Attorney General Marty Jackley, state's attorneys, circuit court judges, legislators and law enforcement and corrections officials proposed the bill as a way to address the state's methamphetamine problem.

According to the state attorney general's office, last year there were 7,671 drug arrests, a 13 percent increase from 2015. The bill is designed to encourage people on probation to attend and participate in treatment, allowing more resources for probation to go toward high-risk offenders.

"These bills will aid us in addressing the meth epidemic by stopping the drug from coming into our state, preventing meth use and helping those who are addicted," Gov. Daugaard said in a March statement.

The law became effective in the South Dakota Unified Judicial System as of July 1. The new policy will only be applied to offenders convicted of Class 5 or Class 6 felonies—or what are considered to be non-violent offenses.

According to Freeman, probation officers will be in charge of presenting a list to court services and the judge of the people who may be eligible for a termination of the remainder of their probation sentence. Since SB 117 has been in effect, Freeman said there has not been a lot of discharges in Davison County.

"It is too early to tell. The probation officers are just starting to review who may qualify," he said.

Sheriff's departments are also still waiting to see what kind of impact SB 117 may have within individual counties.

"Whatever happens, we will react to it," said Davison County Sheriff Steve Brink. "Is it going to make a big difference in the jail (population)? Time will tell."

Similar to the creation of the Drug and DUI Court and the new HOPE probation program, Davison County State Attorney Jim Miskimins said SB 117 is another remedy that has been identified by the state legislature that could be potentially useful in the criminal justice system.

"There is no one change within a bubble. There is always a ripple effect," Miskimins said. "As long as people continue to pay attention to the results and we have the evidence to see what impact this bill might have."