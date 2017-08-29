$1,000 stolen from Pizza Ranch on Saturday

According to the Mitchell Police Division, at approximately 11 p.m., the Pizza Ranch on East Norway Avenue was forcibly entered by an unknown individual, and more than $1,000 was taken from a safe.

The Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information about incident, those with information regarding suspicious activity in this area or those with information relating to any other crime, to call Crime Stoppers at 996-1700.

Tipsters do not have to identify themselves, and a cash reward is available if it leads to the arrest of the subject or subjects involved. There are no caller IDs attached to this phone line, so you will remain anonymous.

To send a crime tip via text message, download the free app “Tipsubmit” on your smartphone and select Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, or text “MITCS plus your message” to “274637”. Upon receipt of a tipster’s first incoming message, the system will auto-reply with a confirmation containing the tipster’s unique tip ID. Anonymous two-way communication can then occur between the tipster and investigators. Tips can also be submitted through www.mitchellcrimestoppers.org.

Information received through Crime Stoppers remains anonymous. Tipsters who provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s) will be given a cash reward

A minimum of $250 is paid for rewards on all “Crime of the Weeks” solved through Crime Stoppers. Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. offers this reward. Rewards will not be paid if crime tips, leading to an arrest, are not made directly to Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. by telephone, text message or by web tip.