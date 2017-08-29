County building projects dominate Tuesday's budget talks

A hearing is expected next Tuesday to discuss the county's provisional 2018 budget, which may need as much as $1.8 million in cash applied from reserves. And Davison County Auditor Susan Kiepke told the commission the county will have to be careful if it uses that much in cash for 2018.

"Pretty soon, you're going to be out of reserves," Kiepke said.

In anticipation of the finalized budget, the commission took Tuesday to try to cut as much in building funds as possible for each county-owned facility. The Davison County Public Safety Center is tentatively in line for $20,000, down $5,000 from Ruml's initial request.

The funds will likely be used on improvements in the parking lot area and south entrance at the building, which houses the jail, a courtroom and more. And Kiepke, who said she's worked hard to find less expenses and more revenues within the proposed budget, again reminded the board to keep an eye on how much is being included in the provisional budget.

"It's your budget, just my advice would be not to go more than $20,000," Kiepke said about the Public Safety Center building improvements line.

The commission also proposed dropping the Davison County Courthouse buildings line item down from $20,000 to $10,000, with some major projects low on the priority list. And the timing isn't right for one possible project, according to board members.

"I personally am not ready to remove the bandstand," Commission Chair Brenda Bode said.

The former bandstand is located outside the courthouse, and Commissioner Randy Reider also suggested it's not ready to be torn down.

"It looks cool," Reider said.

Other business

In other business, the commission:

• Approved minutes from the previous meeting, timesheets, a $350 grant supplement to the sheriff's office budget, bills and a leave request extension.

• Canceled the Sept. 19 meeting for commissioners to attend a conference.

• Reviewed the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners resolutions and policy statements in preparation for the Sept. 18 and 19 conference.

• Met with Corrections Administrator Don Radel to promote a corrections staff member.