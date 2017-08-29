Search
    Tuesday need-to-know: 5 stories

    By Daily Republic News Today at 9:11 a.m.

    Here are five stories to know heading into Tuesday: 

    1. Here are the ticket tallies for each of the three Corn Palace Festival shows. 

    2. Charges against a Mitchell man have been lifted to first- and second-degree murder.

    3. More details emerged Monday about Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, the woman whose body was found in the Red River. 

    4. Here is the latest S.D. Prep Media football and volleyball polls.

    5. 'Management-level fraud' extracted $1.4 million from Mid-Central bank

