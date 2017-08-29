County Coroner David Roggenkamp tells the American News that the 19-year-old woman was climbing a spiral staircase at Spring Creek Colony about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when she fell through a gap in the platform at the top and onto concrete below.

Spring Creek Colony is near the North Dakota-South Dakota border south of Forbes, North Dakota.

The woman is from Wolf Creek Hutterite Colony in Hutchinson County. Her name wasn't immediately released.