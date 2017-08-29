According to Wagner Superintendent Linda Foos, enrollment for the 2017-18 school year is up approximately 20 students, pushing the district's enrollment to nearly 1,000 in pre-k through 12th grade for the first time in school history.

Most of the new students are in the lower level of the elementary, and Wagner enrollment has increased steadily since Foos took over as superintendent five years ago. In 2016-17, Wagner added 22 students, and has grown by more than 100 in four years.

"It's a great start to the school year," Foos said. "If you need a hug, just go down to the preschool, there's plenty of kids willing to give you one there."

And school officials have been planning for the increase.

In October 2016, a 10,000-square-foot addition was added to the school, housing elementary, art and special education classrooms, as well as one junior high classroom and girls and boys bathrooms.

The remodel and expansion project was the latest in a growing list of school projects at Wagner Community School in the past 20 years. In 1999, the district completed a building addition that houses fifth- through eighth grades, then in 2004 added a new gymnasium, weight room and locker rooms.

An early learning center was completed in fall 2006, and a new kitchen and commons serving area were finished in 2010. In 2011, a business office addition, middle school offices remodel and parking lot project was completed. The high school was remodeled in 2014, which included new science, business, math, social studies and art classrooms.

The growth of the district is "great," Foos said and provides more learning opportunities for students.