Festival wrap-up: Diamond Rio packs the Palace

Over the weekend, the city sold tickets for three Corn Palace Festival concerts. Friday night's Eddie Money show sold 671 tickets, Saturday's double-billing of Diamond Rio and Blackhawk brought in 2,744 concert-goers and Sunday's Gary Lewis and The Playboys show attracted 1,165 attendees.

And it was the pair of country acts on Saturday that Schmidt said packed the Palace. He said capacity is 3,200 in the Corn Palace, and the building came close to reaching that mark on Saturday.

"I don't know if we could've comfortably fit 400 more people in here," Schmidt said.

The Diamond Rio and Blackhawk show "was basically sold out," according to Corn Palace Entertainment Board member Susan Kiepke, and she sold both acts were "amazing."

Schmidt said the concert headlined by Diamond Rio was the highest selling show he's seen in his tenure as director. According to information provided to The Daily Republic from various Corn Palace directors over the years, the Diamond Rio and Blackhawk show was the best-selling in the last five years, with Terry Fator selling 2,563 tickets and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band roping in 2,480 paid attendees.

Kiepke was also enthusiastic about the other pair of shows, as well as Thursday's free outdoor concert performed by South Dakota rock band Judd Hoos.

"The Judd Hoos show on the Freedom Stage was great!" Kiepke said in an email to The Daily Republic. "It was a beautiful night and we got to utilize the new plaza."

The Freedom Stage, an outdoor music venue used throughout festival week, was set up on the city's new Corn Palace plaza.

The festival was a hit all-around according to Schmidt, who said Eddie Money put on a good show despite the lower ticket sales. Kiepke agreed, calling it "a shame" that more people didn't show up for "a great performance."

But, Schmidt acknowledged, rumors of Money's ability to put on a high-quality show swirled around Mitchell and the surrounding region as the festival approached. In Mitchell, some questioned Money's level of commitment to the craft.

"Anytime, especially in a smaller community, that a stereotype starts getting sent around, the more and more it's told, the more factual people will think it becomes," Schmidt said. "So you can't blame people for not wanting to take a chance on $40 to see a guy, you know, drunk and falling off stage."

While ticket sales to the Eddie Money show were low, the lowest of any show over the last five years according to The Daily Republic's archive, his performance may have benefitted from wet weather. Schmidt said the rainy weather may have pushed some people from the festival midway into the Eddie Money performance as heavy rains battered Main Street Friday night.

And, he said, many of the vendors and ride operators saw good enough days on Saturday to make up for the income that was washed out on Friday night.

Schmidt also commended all the city departments for the assistance throughout the festival, and thanked those who were able to get the Corn Palace back in good shape prior to opening for tourists every morning throughout the festival.

Water seeps into the Corn Palace

The wet weather may have driven some paying customers into the Corn Palace, but it also brought an unwanted guest.

Mitchell City Councilman John Doescher attended the Eddie Money and Gary Lewis concerts, both of which he said he enjoyed. And at Friday's Eddie Money concert, Doescher had a front row seat to witness water seeping into the Corn Palace.

But it didn't stop the rocking, Doescher said.

"Didn't stop the show," Doescher said. "Didn't stop anything."

And just because it rained heavily Friday doesn't mean the city needs to do work on the Corn Palace, Doescher said.

"I think you get that much rain that quickly, you could have issues anywhere," Doescher said. "I don't think it's a case where we need to put a new roof on the Corn Palace or anything."