School board approves $81K MTI renovation

The five-person board unanimously approved a bid for $81,500 from Mitchell-based Puetz Corp. for the remodel, which will focus on enhancing Mitchell Tech's business and leadership programs.

Mitchell Technical Institute President Mark Wilson addressed the board Monday night, adding there will be no major construction with the project.

"We hope to continue chipping away at the Technology Center for years to come to get that up to date, and be more cohesive and conducive to the environment we want to see for our students and people in the public," Wilson said.

The renovation will also make a permanent home for the South Dakota Leadership Academy, which is entering its third year at MTI. The program focuses on developing leadership skills, with successful participants earning a certificate in leadership studies upon completion.

The renovation, which should be completed by the end of 2017, will include a new whiteboard system, new furniture, fresh paint, new cabinets and updated technology, according to Wilson.

Smooth start to school year

School is in full swing, and so is the Mitchell Board of Education as this past Wednesday marked the first day of the 2017-18 school year — and with it came multiple changes.

The first included a new bus company, which Superintendent Joe Graves said the transition has gone very well.

"We are very pleased with the organization and communication," Graves told the board Monday.

In April, the board approved a five-year contract with Miller-based Foreman Bus Company over the district's former provider Dietrich Bus Company. Dietrich is based in Valley City, North Dakota, and held a contact with the Mitchell School District for past 15 years.

But because of overall operating costs, specifically day-to-day transportation, the district chose Foreman over Dietrich.

Graves told the board there was the normal "beginning of the year" glitches, but everything otherwise went smooth. And of the seven busses used by the company to serve the district, four are "essentially brand new," which is beneficial, Graves said.

Other changes included implementing 1-to-1 technology across the district. In May, the board approved a three-year lease for 992 HP laptops and 900 Chromebooks for $855,301.54. With the agreement, the district was able to provide technology for each K-12 student, and last week it was finally implemented.

"They worked long and hard all summer to get 1-to-1 technology for K-12 ..." Graves said. "A lot of work went into that, and that started out without a hitch."

The implementation allowed each elementary student to have a Chromebook, while Mitchell Middle School students use iPads. And each high school student was provided a laptop.

Personnel

As part of the board's consent agenda, which includes open enrollment and claims, the board approved the following personnel changes:

• New Hires: Amber Scheele, elementary Gifted And Talented Education (GATE,) compensation of $15, effective Aug. 23.

• MTI Adjunct Hires and Extra Curricular: Angie Hansen, 2017-18 Speech-Language Pathology Assistants (SLPA) adjunct, compensation of $3,000, effective Sept. 1; Kari Gosmire, 2017-18 SLPA adjunct, compensation of $3,000, effective Sept. 1; Theresa Gibbens, 2017-18 SLPA adjunct, compensation of $3,000, effective Sept. 1; Dave Reuland, 2017-18 Skills USA at MCTEA, compensation of $721, effective Sept. 1.

• Resignation: Wendy Anderson, food service at L.B. Williams Elementary School, effective Sept. 6.

Other business

In other regular business, the board:

• Approved a lot purchase for MTI's site house for the 2017-18 Architectural Design and Building Construction (ADBC) program. MTI has negotiated with the potential seller, CJM Consulting, Inc, for the sale of a housing lot, which comes at a price of $40,000. The legal description of the property is: Lot Eleven (11) Block 4, Woods Addition, city of Mitchell, Davison County, SD. Mitchell Tech President Mark Wilson said this area will be a "little bit of a change" for the ADBC program, and will challenge the team. The site house, Wilson said, is anticipated to be slightly smaller in square footage.

• Approved revising MTI Policy 208, which involves the conflict of interest disclosures and authorization on first reading. The policy was adopted last year to meet the requirements of new legislation on conflicts of interest. The revised law is similar to the K-12 policy, with differences in job titles, according to Superintendent Graves. At this time, no conflicts of interest among Mitchell Tech employees have been identified. The policy was created to avoid administrators and school board members from having an interest in a contract or receiving any direct benefit.

• Approved the declaration of surplus property used by K-12 buildings and programs. The property is no longer is needed for programming. Some of the items include storage sheds, teacher desk, book cases, filing cabinets, shelving, various vehicles and miscellaneous tires. Graves said the sale will either occur on the school's website or through an auction.

• Heard board member reports.

• Heard no public commentary.