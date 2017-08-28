Lake Andes man arrested for aggravated assault
LAKE ANDES — A Lakes Andes man was arrested for pointing a handgun at another male.
At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Wade Archambeau, 29, was allegedly making life-threatening comments and pointing a handgun at a male victim, according to Charles Mix County Sheriff Officer Randy Thaler.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
He was arrested for aggravated assault. Archambeau is currently being detained in the Charles Mix County jail on a $20,000 bond.