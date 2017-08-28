Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

'This is our baby': Details emerge as charges are filed in case of Fargo woman found dead

    Lake Andes man arrested for aggravated assault

    By Daily Republic News Today at 4:42 p.m.
    Charles Mix County Law Enforcement Center (Republic file photo)

    LAKE ANDES — A Lakes Andes man was arrested for pointing a handgun at another male.

    At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Wade Archambeau, 29, was allegedly making life-threatening comments and pointing a handgun at a male victim, according to Charles Mix County Sheriff Officer Randy Thaler.

    No other information about the incident was immediately available.

    He was arrested for aggravated assault. Archambeau is currently being detained in the Charles Mix County jail on a $20,000 bond.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalLakes Andesaggravated assaultArrestCharles Mix
    Advertisement
    randomness