Fort Thompson man sentenced to two years in prison
FORT THOMPSON—A Fort Thompson man was sentenced to two years in prison recently after pleading guilty to a charge of assault.
Gordon Bagola, 62, was indicted on February 15, 2017, by a federal grand jury for the one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
On July 31, 2016, Bagola stabbed his son in the back with a knife, resulting in serious injuries, according to the United States Department of Justice. Following the two year sentence, Bagola will be under supervised release for two years and was ordered to pay $100 in special assessment fines.