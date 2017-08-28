Performance Pet TIF clears first hurdle

After city leaders shot down the installation of a pet food canning facility on Van Dyke Drive near Interstate 90, an entryway to Mitchell, the Mitchell Area Development Corporation (MADC) brought a proposal to the city's Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Review Committee on Monday. As project developer, the MADC aimed to see if the city would allow the company to use additional property tax revenue generated by the increased value of the site to support construction costs if its moved to East Havens Avenue.

Attorney Don Petersen, who represented the MADC, said the project provides "no risk to the city." City Attorney Justin Johnson said the increment generated will fund the project as it's received rather than providing the $2.6 million in one lump sum.

And Petersen warned the committee that Performance Pet, which is owned by Minnesota-based Farmers Union Industries (FUI), would leave Mitchell if the city doesn't approve the TIF.

"There's some substantial costs that Performance Pet is undertaking to locate this addition at this site as opposed to another site, and so the TIF proceeds will help defray some of those costs," Petersen said. "So they would not locate here but for the tax incremental financing."

He said 90 to 100 employees in Mitchell would no longer be employed if the TIF weren't approved, as Performance Pet would move its entire operation elsewhere.

Mitchell City Councilman Jeff Smith, who serves on the TIF Committee, said he hopes to see FUI stay in Mitchell.

"Mitchell is here for you, and we want to see you guys succeed," Smith said.

The project passed its first test on Monday, deemed by the city's TIF Review Committee to fall in line with the technical specifications to become the 24th TIF in Mitchell. It will be considered next by the Planning Commission on Sept. 5, then the City Council.

The Performance Pet project could be finished as soon as 2018, according to the TIF documents. And construction could kick off as soon as possible.

"They're ready to move forward, I believe, as soon as the TIF is ultimately approved by the City Council," Petersen said.

Duane Anderson, president and CEO of Farmers Union Industries, was optimistic about the new project.

"So we're pretty excited about the opportunity that we've got ahead of us, and what we're looking forward to being able to accomplish in Mitchell," Anderson said.

The project would be built with $8.196 million in construction costs, $12 million in new equipment and would add 30 to 50 new jobs. Of the $12 million in equipment and machinery purchases, the company claims $240,000 will return to the city of Mitchell in the form of sales tax revenue.

At a July Planning Commission meeting, representatives of Avera Queen of Peace and Dakota Wesleyan University questioned the I-90 location that could emit odors near their properties and the entry point to Mitchell.

MADC Executive Director Bryan Hisel, who both serves on the TIF Committee and leads the organization that serves as the developer on the proposed TIF, spoke highly of the overall economic impact of the project. He recused himself from the vote to move the project forward.

"There's not a lot of $20 million projects running around in this state," Hisel said.