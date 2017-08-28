Lewis was initially charged with first-degree manslaughter, a charge which Mitchell Police Det. Lt. Don Everson told The Daily Republic last week could change as the case proceeds.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Lewis faces a maximum charge of death or life imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a fine of $50,000. If convicted of second-degree murder, the maximum sentence is life imprisonment and a fine of $50,000.

The difference between first- and second-degree murder is that first-degree murder is committed “with a premeditated design to effect the death of the person killed or of any other human being.” Manslaughter is perpetrated “without any design to effect death,” according to South Dakota Codified Law.

Last week, Everson said the manslaughter charge fit the scenario that occurred Tuesday. In an affidavit filed shortly after the incident, Lewis allegedly “did not plan on killing” Schleuning. Lewis allegedly stabbed Schleuning after “the victim was swinging at the Defendant,” according to court documents.

According to the affidavit, Lewis left his apartment with a knife and confronted Schleuning after Schleuning allegedly assaulted Lewis’ neighbor.