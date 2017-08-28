Monday need-to-know: 5 stories
Here are five stories to know heading into Monday:
1. A mock training exercise brought officials from 10 counties together to a lake in Huron for emergency management.
2. The Mitchell football team is 1-0 after an Eastern South Dakota Conference win over Watertown.
3. A teenager was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning near Tyndall.
4. A local author has written her 12th book and has earned a spot at a national book festival.
5. The Mitchell Board of Education is meeting tonight. Among the discussion items is a renovation of MTI's Technology Center.
BONUS: Our editorial board praises the Davison County Commission, hisses the flooded Mitchell streets.