Patrick, of Mitchell, recently completed her 12th book, and it was chosen to represent South Dakota at the 17th Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

"Long-armed Ludy and the First Women's Olympics" was chosen by the South Dakota Humanities Council to be the children's book representative at the national literary festival. Patrick's newest book is a nonfiction picture book about Lucile — known as Ludy — Godbold and her experience at the 1922 Women's Olympics in Paris.

"It's a story about women helping women and people helping people. She could not have done that alone," said Patrick, who has lived in rural Mitchell since 1989. "If you're not into track and field or shot putting. It's a universal story and it's about people helping each other."

The book, which was published through Charles Bridge Publishing, was six years in the making for Patrick and launched earlier this month. She was notified this summer of her selection as the state representative, and she's thrilled for the festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 2.

"I'm not just there to promote myself, but I'm also there to promote the literature of South Dakota," Patrick said. "I will also be helping promote and tell people of the other wonderful books coming from the state and and our literary heritage."

Patrick is known for her four books about Mount Rushmore. Published by the Mount Rushmore Society, Patrick has written "Four Famous Faces," "Mount Rushmore Memories," "Face to Face with Mount Rushmore" and "Who Carved the Mountain? The Story of Mount Rushmore."

Patrick also recently took over the children's librarian position at the Mitchell Public Library, succeeding Lori Wagner who retired earlier this summer after 26 years.

And Patrick loves being surrounded by children and books, she said, which makes her new gig at the library a perfect fit. But she's especially excited for her upcoming trip to the national festival, adding that she couldn't have done it without the help from friends, family and the community.

"It's exciting, and the unexpected always happens," Patrick said. "That's absolutely what keeps me going, and I feel just really blessed and really thankful."