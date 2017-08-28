And the group's strongest asset during the exercise was communication, a factor that is often overlooked in large-scale emergency situations, according to Region Six Coordinator Dave Beintema.

"With multi-agencies, the communication's going very well, and a lot of times, unfortunately, communication's one of the most lacking because we get into our zones, start doing things and forget to talk to one another," Beintema said. "But it's going really well and that's one of the most important things."

The mock event involved a situation in which a vehicle was observed by a passerby entering Ravine Lake in Huron. After calling 911, law enforcement from several agencies and two dive teams—one from Davison County and one from Yankton County—were deployed to the scene. Crews recovered two victims from the water and transported them to nearby hospitals. The training was originally scheduled to be held in mid-June at Lake Mitchell, but health hazards at the lake prompted its rescheduling and relocation.

According to Kingsbury County Emergency Manager Cindy Bau, approximately 30 people participated in the event, and it was the first time she could remember all of the region's emergency response teams coordinating for one training exercise. Most often, a group of three or four counties will team up for a full-scale exercise, she said.

Additionally, Saturday's event allowed crews to practice operating an incident command center, where all officials, visitors and media were required to obtain a badge and check in and out. The system helps ensure people's safety as many come and go during a real emergency.

Beintema said Saturday's training went well overall, which is encouraging, considering a similar event could happen anywhere in the region. All of the region six counties have bodies of water of some kind within its borders, he said.

Past full-scale exercises counties have participated in range from pipeline disasters, active shooter scenarios, train derailments and tornados, Beintema said.

"The basic premise of the training is to get these agencies working together, just to have that coordination in response to these types of incidents so when there is a real-life incident ... at least we've put this scenario into practice and are able to show we are capable of handling it," he said.

Along with county officials, the Huron Police Department, Huron Ambulance, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and a local coroner participated in the event.