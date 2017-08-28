School board to consider MTI renovation of Tech Center

As part of the initiation and expansion of these programs, renovations are needed to the school's Tech Center, specifically rooms 138, 143 and 160, according to the district's board book.

Bids opened up for the renovation in early August, and one bid was received by Puetz Corporation for $81,500.

The renovation will make a permanent home for the South Dakota Leadership Academy, which is entering its third year at MTI. The program focuses on developing leadership skills, with successful participants earning a certificate in leadership studies upon completion.

Room 138 is currently a classroom and will be completely remodeled as the home for the academy, Julie Brookbank, associate to the president at MTI, told The Daily Republic previously.

Room 160 and 143 serve as a conference room and workroom, and both will be refurbished to be better use for the campus.

The remodel comes approximately 14 years after the Technology Center opened its doors in early 2003. In 2009, the center added an addition, dubbed the east wing.

Personnel

As part of the board's consent agenda, which includes open enrollment and claims, the board will approve the following personnel changes:

• New Hires: Amber Scheele, elementary Gifted And Talented Education (GATE,) compensation of $15, effective Aug. 23.

• MTI Adjunct Hires and Extra Curricular: Angie Hansen, 2017-18 Speech-Language Pathology Assistants (SLPA) adjunct, compensation of $3,000, effective Sept. 1; Kari Gosmire, 2017-18 SLPA adjunct, compensation of $3,000, effective Sept. 1; Theresa Gibbens, 2017-18 SLPA adjunct, compensation of $3,000, effective Sept. 1; Dave Reuland, 2017-18 Skills USA at MCTEA, compensation of $721, effective Sept. 1.

• Resignation: Wendy Anderson, food service at L.B. Williams Elementary School, effective Sept. 6.

Consent Agenda

The board will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• Purchasing a lot for MTI's site house for the 2017-18 Architectural Design and Building Construction (ADBC) program. MTI has negotiated with the potential seller, CJM Consulting, Inc, for the sale of a housing lot. The legal description of the property is: Lot Eleven (11) Block 4, Woods Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, SD.

• Revising MTI Policy 208: Conflict of Interest disclosure and authorization on first reading. The policy was adopted last year to meet the requirements of new legislation on conflicts of interest. The revised law is similar to the K-12 policy, with differences in job titles, according to the board book. At this time, no conflicts of interest among Mitchell Tech employees have been identified. The policy was created to avoid administrators and school board members from having an interest in a contract or receiving any direct benefit.

• Declaring surplus property that was used by K-12 buildings and programs but no longer is needed for programming. Some of the items include storage sheds, teacher desk, book cases, filing cabinets, shelving, various vehicles and miscellaneous tires.

• Hearing board member reports, superintendent's report and public commentary.