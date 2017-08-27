Search
    Davison Co. board to meet, plans to cancel future meeting

    By Daily Republic News Today at 3:38 p.m.
    Davison County North Offices. (Republic file photo)

    The Davison County Commission will meet Tuesday to cancel a meeting in September.

    One of the first items on the five-person board's agenda Tuesday is to cancel a Sept. 19 meeting. The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Davison County North Offices.

    The commission will also continue its summer-long budget talks. Time has been set aside for the commission in most meetings to craft a budget for 2018.

    Other business

    The commission's agenda includes the following:

    • 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and hear citizen input and board reports.

    • 9:15 a.m.: Cancel the Sept. 19 meeting.

    • 9:20 a.m.: Discuss South Dakota Association of County Commissioners resolutions.

    • 9:35 a.m.: Meet with Corrections Administrator Don Radel to consider an employee classification change.

    • 9:45 a.m.: Meet with Director of Physical Plants Mark Ruml to discuss Davison County Public Safety Center windows and doors.

    • 10 a.m.: Continue 2018 budget discussions.

    • 11 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board, consider approving bills and timesheets, consider an automatic supplement and consider a leave request extension.

