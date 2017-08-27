Davison Co. board to meet, plans to cancel future meeting

The commission will also continue its summer-long budget talks. Time has been set aside for the commission in most meetings to craft a budget for 2018.

Other business

The commission's agenda includes the following:

• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and hear citizen input and board reports.

• 9:15 a.m.: Cancel the Sept. 19 meeting.

• 9:20 a.m.: Discuss South Dakota Association of County Commissioners resolutions.

• 9:35 a.m.: Meet with Corrections Administrator Don Radel to consider an employee classification change.

• 9:45 a.m.: Meet with Director of Physical Plants Mark Ruml to discuss Davison County Public Safety Center windows and doors.

• 10 a.m.: Continue 2018 budget discussions.

• 11 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board, consider approving bills and timesheets, consider an automatic supplement and consider a leave request extension.