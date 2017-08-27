Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the junior-senior high school library, and Freeman Superintendent Kevin Kunz has said if the opt-out fails the district will likely only be able to operate for a maximum of three years. And the district has already made efforts to save money, school officials said.

Prior to the 2017-18 school year, the district eliminated an administrative position and an English teaching position, and it has transferred money from the school's capital outlay fund to its general fund.

The funding shortfall is attributed to a decline in enrollment and a change in the state funding formula. The district's general fund balance fell from $907,000 in 2013 to a negative balance of roughly $216,000 in the 2016-17 school year.