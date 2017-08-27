Jackknifed semi forces traffic reroute in I-90 near White Lake
WHITE LAKE—A strong wind gust during a Friday night storm caused a semi to jackknife and block Interstate 90 traffic.
At 6:40 p.m. Friday, the same time a storm blew through the region boasting 60 mph winds and heavy rain, a 2005 Freightliner semi was traveling west on I-90, approximately four miles west of White Lake. A strong wind gust blew the trailer around the power unit, causing the semi to jackknife and block both westbound lanes, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Traffic was rerouted off of the interstate onto Old Highway 16. It is unclear how long traffic was disrupted. The 66-year-old driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.
Other responding agencies were the Hanson County Sheriff's Office, Aurora County Sheriff's Office, Brule County Sheriff's Office and the White Lake Fire Department.