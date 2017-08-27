The driver traveled about a quarter-mile in the ditch and made repeated attempts to climb the embankment to get out of the ditch. On the third attempt, the vehicle drove into a pasture, through a fence and collided with a rock.

The teenage driver was not wearing a seat belt and sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Tyndall hospital.

Along with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, other responding agencies were the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office and a Bon Homme County ambulance.