Teenager seriously injured in Saturday morning crash near Tyndall
TYNDALL — A 17-year-old female sustained serious injuries in a Saturday morning crash near Tyndall.
The 17-year-old girl was traveling south on 415th Avenue at 12:03 a.m., when the 2003 Buick Century she was driving left the gravel road and went into the west ditch, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
The driver traveled about a quarter-mile in the ditch and made repeated attempts to climb the embankment to get out of the ditch. On the third attempt, the vehicle drove into a pasture, through a fence and collided with a rock.
The teenage driver was not wearing a seat belt and sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Tyndall hospital.
Along with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, other responding agencies were the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office and a Bon Homme County ambulance.