Man charged with raping two female juveniles

Court documents state that on July 25, Fink and a 13-year-old female were at his apartment in Mitchell. Sometime early that morning, Fink and the female juvenile had "consensual" sex, according to court documents.

The female juvenile reported it to Mitchell police officers on Aug. 16. When questioned by the police, Fink allegedly admitted committing to the incidents. He also admitted to committing sexual acts with a 15-year-old female on the same morning, according to the court documents.

Fourth-degree rape is a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Fink is scheduled for a status hearing in September.