And this week, the tech school kicked off a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program in a newly renovated space.

"This has been an especially aggressive schedule," said Julie Brookbank, associate to the president at MTI, of the last year and a half. "President Wilson has a really strong vision how he would like to see programs structured and we find that by adding different options to existing programs, it gives students more choices."

But as the school's academics programs grow, the space is not. Brookbank added that, as far as lab space, the technical institute has almost reached capacity, forcing faculty to "be more creative" with physical space.

This lack of space is driving the campus even more, Brookbank said, and Mitchell Tech's President Mark Wilson is working on plans for possible building expansions. It wouldn't be new construction, Brookbank said, and would depend on when bonding funds would be available.

"That would be a three to five year plan," Brookbank said. "Right now the hard work is about program development, getting things running and taking a look at what comes next."

New LPN program brings realism to the classroom

Even though it's nearing the end of August, it feels "like Christmas" for the faculty of Mitchell Tech's new LPN program.

The first day of classes for MTI started Tuesday, and the faculty was giddy with excitement.

Not only is the three-person LPN team anxious to welcome students, they're even more excited to show off the classrooms and "patient rooms" in the newly renovated second floor of MTI's campus center.

The 3,000-square-foot space narrowly finished in time for students this week after undergoing a $231,000 renovation during the summer. With several classrooms and a large office space — large enough to someday fit five faculty members — the second floor is now a hub for nurses, according to Carena Jarding, LPN program director.

"Students get to use all new supplies and experience first-hand real life situations — no pretending with a cereal box," Jarding said. "... There's all different kinds of learners that learn in different ways and we're capturing the type of learning that needs to do things."

The main classroom within the renovation has four attached hospital rooms, mirroring exactly what the students will see in the field. Each hospital room contains a bed, cabinets filled with supplies and an actual patient, which is a mannequin. And each mannequin is "very realistic," according to instructors Dezarae Fenski and Kassie Marek.

The mannequin is controlled by an electronic pad, allowing it to talk, have a heartbeat and simulate a variety of symptoms and abnormalities. To treat the patient, the LPN students can use any of the supplies within the cabinets of the room, which is filled with thermometers, syringes and gauze pads.

Marek said the curriculum will be instructed in a "teach, show and do" manner, and LPN students have already gotten "their hands dirty" on day two, utilizing these rooms.

"When they go out into their new jobs, they're going to have one step ahead because they'll be familiar with all of these things ..." Marek said. "That's key of our lab and simulation to make it as real as it will be when they get out and are actually caring for people."

The three-person staff has a full cohort of 32 students in its first year, and the second cohort, which will begin in fall 2018, already has admitted students. The program takes one year to complete.

And for Marek and Fenski, they're ready to get into the lab and work with students.

"That's the draw for a lot of students in coming to a technical school like MTI," Fenski said. "They are hands-on learners, they want to touch things and they want to do things."

Filling a need in South Dakota

But not only will the new program provide trained and skilled LPN students for South Dakota's workforce, Mitchell Tech's LPN staff hopes they can fill the "great need" in South Dakota.

And with the industry "knocking on our doors" at MTI, they know there's a need to be filled.

"We're just so excited, and I hope that the community is excited and I hope that we can fill the need for LPNs in South Dakota," Marek said.

In the 2017 Talent Scan conducted by the Health Career Center, an LPN was No. 3 on the top 10 list for most in-demand health care positions in the last four years. The study also found that of the 150 million total job candidates in the United States this year, an approximate 13.2 percent are in health care.

These statistics align with Avera Queen of Peace, where recruitment and retention of health care workers are top concerns, according to Tom Clark, regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital.

"Like many employers across the state in this climate of low unemployment, we often have a difficult time finding qualified applicants for positions," Clark said in a statement to The Daily Republic. "One way to help address this challenge is to partner with area schools in ways that can be beneficial to the students and us."

Clark added that Avera offers job shadowing, internships and part-time jobs, allowing students to earn experiences to help determine if it is a good fit as a career.

And with the creation of the new LPN program in Avera Queen of Peace's backyard, Clark said they're excited to continue partnering with Mitchell Tech.

"LPNs are one of the most in-demand health care positions in the country, so the need is there," Clark said. "Ultimately, it is the community and patients who will benefit from educational programs like this that produce high-quality, compassionate caregivers — many of whom may choose to make long-term careers in Mitchell and surrounding communities."

MTI's role in community, state and country

In the last fiscal year, which ran July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2017, Brookbank estimated 23,000 people visited campus.

More than the amount of residents living in Mitchell, Brookbank said this shows the direct impact the institute has on the community, proving it is an active place with many utilizing the campus.

"I just think Mitchell is so well situated and there's so much to boast about as a community and Mitchell Tech is just one more really nice add-on. I think everybody around here is really grateful that we're here," Brookbank said.

And Bryan Hisel agrees.

Hisel, the executive director of the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mitchell Area Development Corporation, said MTI is "very important" to the future of the community in three facets.

The first being producing future employees for Mitchell and South Dakota with its trades programs. The second impact is a direct economic benefit, Hisel said, noting that Mitchell Tech provides several millions of dollars into Mitchell's economy through payroll, supplies and day-to-day activity.

And third, Hisel said MTI's close proximity to Interstate 90 enhances Mitchell's image as a strong community.

"What they offer, and the kind of training that they provide is key to the future of our region, South Dakota and Mitchell specifically," Hisel said. "A lot of their graduates stay in the Mitchell region, and that's a win."