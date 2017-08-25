Police: Some Mitchell streets flooded from weather

Mitchell Police Sgt. Joel Reinesch is asking residents to stay away from flooded areas until well after the storm passes. He explained several blocks are impassable due to flooded streets.

“It’s going to take awhile to drain all this water,” said Reinesch, who added the Mitchell Traffic Division is en route to help alleviate the flooding.

A severe thunderstorm on Friday night rolled through Mitchell and much of eastern South Dakota. It caused many South Dakota high school football games to be postponed until Friday. The Mitchell Kernels football team was scheduled to play an Eastern South Dakota Conference game Friday night in Watertown, but that game was moved to Saturday night because of the weather.