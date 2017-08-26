Friday night storm blasts region, floods Mitchell streets

Several blocks in the city were significantly flooded, including Sanborn Boulevard, North Wisconsin Street, Rowley Street and Havens Street. In a two-hour span, the storm dropped 1.43 inches of rain on the Corn Palace city, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Complete storm rainfall totals were not available when this edition went to press.

Mitchell Police Sgt. Joel Reinesch asked residents to stay away from flooded areas until well after the storm passes. He explained several blocks were impassable due to flooded streets.

“It’s going to take awhile to drain all this water,” said Reinesch, who added the Mitchell Traffic Division assisted in alleviating the flooding.

A severe thunderstorm on Friday night rolled through Mitchell and much of eastern South Dakota. It closed Corn Palace Festival rides and forced many South Dakota high school football games to be postponed until Saturday. Armbands sold at the Corn Palace Festival’s midway will be honored from noon to 5 p.m. today, according to officials.

The Mitchell Kernels football team was scheduled to play an Eastern South Dakota Conference game Friday night in Watertown, but that game was moved to Saturday night because of the weather.

According to the National Weather Service, winds of up to 60 mph were recorded with Friday night’s storm that dropped 2 inches of rain south of Pukwana in Brule County and .78 inches in White Lake. Along with the rain, there were reports of 1.5 inch hail south of Pukwana, but no damage had been reported as of 9:15 p.m. Friday, NWS said.