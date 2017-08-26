Performance Pet seeks city TIF funds to support expansion

At odds in July was Minnesota-based Farmers Union Industries, LLC (FUI) saying "anything's a possibility" in regard to the potential for odor at the then-proposed pet food canning facility at Van Dyke Drive near Interstate 90. That project to install the canning operation at an existing FUI property was expected to invest $17 million at Performance Pet.

A 1 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall will set the stage for a few meetings worth of discussions on whether the city should provide millions in upfront dollars to Performance Pet to move the expansion to its East Havens Avenue facility. The funds will then be reimbursed to the city over a maximum of 18 years.

The proposal called a tax increment finance (TIF) district, setting up the 24th possible district in city limits. The TIF Review Committee will get the first crack at questioning the plan before it goes to the Planning Commission and then the City Council.

The MADC, which would act as project developer, says the plan couldn't exist without TIF funds, but the Van Dyke Drive plan set to use private funds has yet to be shot down by the Mitchell City Council. The Planning Commission recommended the project be denied at Van Dyke Drive, but it does not have final authority.

Whether the council would have approved the project may be moot, as the TIF Committee will be met with a plan to add 140,000 to 150,000 square feet of space on East Havens Avenue for the canning operation. The location would be further from the I-90 exit many take to enter Mitchell, which was a concern of the Planning Commission.

The proposed facility on Havens would be a short distance from Burr Street, where many of the same visitors drive.

But the MADC's project overview features several perceived benefits of the new project. From $8.196 in construction costs, $12 million in new equipment expenses and 30 to 50 new jobs, the MADC aims to move forward with the project to keep Performance Pet from expanding elsewhere.

"Development in the area is anticipated to occur starting in the fall of 2017 with the potential for tax increment financing to provide the impetus and means to undertake this development at faster pace than might occur otherwise, but more importantly to ensure that the expansion of Performance Pet occurs in Mitchell, South Dakota, and not another city in South Dakota or another state," states the TIF plan. "The project would not proceed without the use of TIF."

The plan must meet a handful of requirements to ultimately be approved by the City Council. It must meet three mandatory criteria, two of six additional criteria and "several" discretionary criteria items. These items range from requiring the project to improve a blighted area, eliminate a hazard to the public, add new jobs to the community or create affordable housing units, among several others.

In July, representatives of Dakota Wesleyan University and Avera Queen of Peace expressed concerns about the Van Dyke plan due to their proximity to the pet food canning site that could emit an odor.

A TIF district was already established this year to support an expansion to Vantage Point Solutions.