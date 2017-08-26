Conklin and Hansen are the owners of Core Kinetics, and this summer took over Linda Feterl School of Dance.

Feterl retired at the end of the last school year, but before ending her 39-year-long career in Mitchell, she contacted Hansen and Conklin with Core Kinetics, knowing they might just be the right people to continue dance in Mitchell.

"We're excited, and (parents and students) are excited, again, for somebody to keep the program going — to have a studio space where people can do similar stuff and it doesn't just disappear," Conklin said. "And we hope someday somebody does it for us, too. We wouldn't want to retire and just leave all our kids."

Conklin and Hansen teamed up to form Core Kinetics in 2009 when their mentor and longtime employer, Johnny Cavelle, decided to retire. His business, called Johnny Cavelle Dance Studies, had five locations within South Dakota.

So Conklin and Hansen took over three of the locations in Redfield, Huron and Milbank. Both Conklin and Hansen were students of Cavelle's, and later became teachers at his studio, making it a smooth, easy transition.

Both Conklin and Hansen are graduates of Northern State University in Aberdeen, and after graduation immediately began working for Cavelle. Hansen began exactly 25 year ago in 1992, while Conklin started in 2004.

"We always wanted to teach dance, and we knew he'd be retiring, so it was always in our head that eventually we would keep it going," Conklin said.

And Hansen agrees, adding that he and Conklin are "built for it" as they enjoy working late nights for a field they are so passionate about.

Classes began at Core Kinetics on Monday, but the duo said they're still taking students through Oct. 1. Parents and students interested can call or email Conklin and Hansen to be registered.

Core Kinetics accepts students from pre-school through high school, as long as the children are 4 years old by Dec. 31.

The types of dance offered at Core Kinetics includes ballet, tap, jazz, point, musical theater, lyrical and dance line classes.

So far, there are 180 children registered for classes, Conklin said, but new additions come in each day.

For now, Conklin and Hansen will take each day at a time in the new Mitchell location. While Conklin and Hansen will be in Mitchell every Tuesday teaching classes, they will have five other Mitchell-based staff members teaching, too.

Core Kinetics' other three locations have each doubled in size since Conklin and Hansen took over, and they're hoping the same for Mitchell.

"It's really just getting (students) into the first class because it's so fun," Hansen said.

When both Hansen and Conklin began classes at 4, neither enjoyed it very much, being forced or tricked into it by their parents, they said. But they've since drastically changed their attitudes for dance, and hope their students will do the same.

"Dance class is important even if these kids aren't going to be premier ballerinas. It teaches them discipline, working in a group, working together, listening to your teacher and poise ..." Conklin said. "It just puts them in a different place in life, and it's fun."

Core Kinetics will host a recital at the end of the school year, showcasing student work in a June 2 and 3 recital at the Mitchell School District's performing arts center.

And both Conklin and Hansen can't wait to see how the year goes.

"We try really hard to be the best at what we do," Hansen said. "And if you want to come down and take lessons for a month, the only way you'll know if you like it is by trying it."