Around the Region: Tripp, Carthage and Plankinton

Drivers approaching the intersection will see amber flashing lights only when traffic is approaching the intersection. The new system replaces overhead flashing lights that flash continuously. The overhead lights will be removed at a later date.

— Scotland Journal

Carthage

HISTORY BOOKS FOR SALE: Carthage history books are now for sale, boasting more than 490 pages inside of a hardcover book of Carthage history from 1883 to 1995. There are also updates on the town through 2015, including stories, pictures and information. Books cost $50. For more information contact Sally Madison at (605) 772-4166

— Miner County Pioneer

Plankinton

HOMEMADE TREATS NO LONGER ALLOWED AT SCHOOL: Due to student allergies, homemade snacks are no longer allowed in the Plankinton Elementary School.

At a recent school board meeting, Principal LeeAnn Nussbaum said an increase in childhood allergies such as gluten, dairy and nuts has been noticed in the school and snacks brought to school must be pre-packaged.

— Aurora County Standard