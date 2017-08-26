Failed inspections: 2 Mitchell restaurants hit with several violations

But for New China Buffet and Corona Village, the failures follow a long trend of low inspection scores.

Despite the recent failure, Corona Village owner Israel Espinosa is hopeful about the future, and sees an opportunity to improve his restaurant. And, he said Thursday, he doesn't hold any ill will toward SDDOH.

"The health department, they have to do their job," Espinosa said.

Across town at the New China Buffet, the last two inspections failed to garner a passing score of 80 out of 100 in July and November. But Qu Teng, owner of the restaurant, said he is trying to address storage issues that have been the source of some violations.

"We really care about the restaurant, because we've been open for 17 years," Teng said.

New China Buffet is located in the Palace Mall on North Main Street, and in its most recent failure in July, the restaurant was hit with eight violations and scored a 78.

And one violation stands out among the rest. Fish was found at the restaurant from Lake Mitchell, an unapproved source.

With Lake Mitchell emitting a strong odor all summer as algae covered the shorelines, the city of Mitchell discouraged human contact with for much of the summer due to potentially dangerous algal blooms.

But the fish wasn't to be served to customers, said owner Qu Teng, just to be eaten by the restaurant workers.

"No, not to serve, just our food," Teng said.

The restaurant has now failed its two most recent tests, and narrowly passed with an 80 score in June 2016. In 2014, an impromptu check sparked by a complaint earned the restaurant a score of 68. The restaurant followed the 68 score with two more failed inspections.

With both restaurants slightly falling below an 80, SDDOH Office of Health Protection Administrator Bill Chalcraft said the department tries to work with a business before initiating formal legal action.

"If a facility is trying hard and working with us to improve, we don't always jump right into legal action," Chalcraft said.

According to the SDDOH, 94 percent of licensed food services scored an 85 or higher in the last licensure year. And, generally, a score below an 80 triggers a re-inspection within 60 days. The restaurant's license can be suspended immediately if violations present a "serious and imminent health hazard."

Like New China Buffet, the Corona Village Mexican food restaurant is no stranger to failed health safety inspections.

While Corona Village received passing scores above 80 out of 100 on its previous two inspections, it scored a failing 77 in July for 11 violations. Violations at Corona Village included an employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands, different species of raw animal food was not properly separated and tortilla chips were not property protected from contamination.

Corona Village, which is located on South Burr Street, has had a better track record than the New China Buffet in recent years, but it failed four out of five health inspections in 2013. At the time, a manager at the restaurant said Corona Village takes responsibility for the mistakes.

And Espinosa said Thursday he didn't want to make excuses. His priority now is to continue the major renovations to the building, which ranged from an interior remodel to the an expansion that houses the restaurant's brand new cooler.

"I like to do improvements all the time for my customers," Espinosa said.

He also pointed to the age of the building, which he said was constructed in the 1960s, as a factor in the failed health score. Prior to the new addition, Espinosa said Corona Village lacked storage space.

Espinosa's newer restaurant, recently opened El Columpio, has seen near spotless inspection results. The restaurant on Spruce Street received scores of 96, 94 and 98 in its last three inspections, which are among the higher inspection scores in the city.