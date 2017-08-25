Affidavit: Mitchell man confessed to stabbing victim

According to court documents, Lewis stabbed the victim after the victim assaulted Lewis' neighbor. And in an affidavit filed by Mitchell Police Det. Lt. Don Everson, the victim attacked Lewis first. The victim was Quinn Patrick Schleuning, whose memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

"The Defendant said that he stabbed the victim, after the victim came at him and the victim was swinging at the Defendant," the affidavit states. "The Defendant said that he did not plan on killing the victim."

First-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of $50,000. The crime is perpetrated, according to South Dakota Codified Law, "without any design to effect death," or as "unnecessarily" perpetuated.

The charge is different than second-degree murder, which is perpetrated "without regard for human life."

Everson told The Daily Republic on Thursday that the manslaughter charge fit the scenario that occurred Tuesday, but the charge could change.

"Often times, charges will change in these type of cases as time goes on and more information is obtained," Everson said. "The reason for the manslaughter charge was that charge appeared to be most appropriate at the time of his arrest, and that charge may change as the judicial process moves along."

Court documents state that Lewis, who will be represented by court-appointed attorney Chris Nipe, obtained the knife used to stab the victim and then confronted the man prior to the stabbing. The 30-year-old victim died shortly after the incident.

Everson said the last case of this magnitude in Mitchell involved Donald McDougal, a man found not guilty of first-degree murder in a case that ended in 2015. Like Lewis, McDougal was represented by Nipe.