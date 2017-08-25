Friday need-to-know: 5 stories
Here's what you need to know heading into Friday:
1. The Mitchell High School football team returns to the gridiron Friday to defend its Class 11AA state title.
2. South Dakota's pheasant brood count was released, and the outlook isn't great.
3. Another year, another opening week loss for the Dakota Wesleyan University football team.
4. After overcoming a health scare, a Parkston High School senior is back on the volleyball court.
5. A proposed $23 million hospital expansion in Winner has stalled and residents haven't heard any updates on the project.