Accompanied by an assortment of other burns and marks, Kinneberg wears the bruises proudly, as they signify her battle with — and win against — aplastic anemia, a condition that occurs when the body stops producing new blood cells.

The bruises, she said, are mostly from volleyball practice, an activity she couldn't participate in for more than two years because of her illness. Thursday night, Kinneberg, a senior, played in a match for the first time since her freshman year.

"It's kind of like the perfect ending. It shows you can't take anything for granted," Kinneberg said. "It's a lot easier to know when it's the 'last' time for something — like tonight is the last first game — because I know there's so much more in store for me in my future."

With a strong, 5-foot-6-inch build, Kinneberg suited up for varsity volleyball matches as an eighth-grader in Parkston and was successful in her early years of sports. But the right-side hitter was sidelined prior to her sophomore season when she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, and could rarely attend school, let alone compete in sports, because her body was frail and susceptible to illness.

She underwent multiple treatments, including periodic blood and platelet transfusions, then in January 2016, Kinneberg underwent a bone marrow transplant. After the transplant, she was required to stay isolated in the hospital for more than 20 days, then remained in Minneapolis for 80 more days to ensure she remained healthy and the procedure was a success.

Since then, Kinneberg has been on an uphill climb, and is "back to normal" now, she said, with her platelets and blood cell counts within a normal range. In January, Kinneberg was granted a trip to Hawaii from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and in February, she was released by doctors to begin participating in sports practices. Recently, she was cleared to compete in games, and Kinneberg took the floor Thursday night with the Parkston volleyball team against Tripp-Delmont/Armour.

And although Kinneberg's dedication and work ethic is an inspiration to her teammates, Parkston volleyball coach Leslie Rylance said Kinneberg isn't getting playing time this season because she was sick.

"The cool thing about it is, she's playing because she deserves it," Rylance said. "She has worked hard, she has paid attention and she gives it everything she's got."

One of six seniors on the Parkston team, Kinneberg exhibits a positive attitude, even when practices began and she was struggling physically to keep up, Rylance said. That attitude makes her a valuable asset for the team.

"Heart of a tiger over here," Rylance said of Kinneberg. "As the physical part came up, she never lost the sight she has of the court, that competitor's spirit or the love of the game."

'Everything's a win'

One of the most exciting parts of being back in school athletics is the involvement with her peers.

In small schools, many students are participate in athletics, so occasionally throughout her illness, Kinneberg would feel left out as her fellow classmates would gush about the next day's game or talk about their travels to and from various events.

For her father, Tony, it was especially difficult watching his daughter sit sidelined from some of her favorite activities.

"As a parent, you wish your son or daughter would be playing, but we understand now that's not the most important thing," Tony said. "Just getting out there and participating is, and whatever happens, happens. Wins and losses, you don't measure those the same anymore — everything's a win."

And Kinneberg echoed her father, saying she now realizes that the end of competitive sports when she graduates doesn't signal the end of the world.

In fact, she has already mapped out the next four years of her life, with plans to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls to study nursing.

And, to none of her friends' or family's surprise, the urge to pursue nursing is a direct result of her illness.

"Without my nurses, I definitely would not be where I am today," Kinneberg said. "And I want to be that person for other people."