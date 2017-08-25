Pheasant survey shows 45 percent drop in population from '16

“Weather conditions and available habitat are key factors contributing to pheasant numbers. We have to remember that over 80 percent of South Dakota experienced some level of drought by mid-July. During very severe drought conditions, pheasant nesting success and chick survival can be reduced due to less cover and a reduction in insects for chicks to feed on,” said GF&P Secretary Kelly Hepler in a press release.

This year is the second-lowest total since 1979, slightly above 2013’s preseason index of 1.52. That year, an estimated 6.2 million pheasants were harvested.

Travis Runia, the state’s senior upland game biologist, expected some areas of South Dakota to see a decline due to severe drought conditions in much of the state.

“It’s not unusual to have drought in South Dakota and many times when we’ve had it, it’s not a major factor,” Runia said. “One thing that did happen this year was the drought started very early, as early as April and May.”

South Dakota’s statewide pheasant season opens Oct. 21 and runs through Jan. 7.

Runia expects the decline in population to impact the number of nonresident hunters who travel to South Dakota this year.

“We have seen when numbers are down our hunters respond pretty quickly and immediately,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if hunter numbers are lower.”