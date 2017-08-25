Female injured in Montrose crash

The driver lost control of the vehicle, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Officials said as she attempted to correct it, the vehicle went into the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll.

The female, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Her name is not being released at this time.

Other agencies that responded were McCook Sheriff's Office, McCook County Rescue, McCook County Emergency Management and Salem Ambulance.